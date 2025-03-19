Cardinals 25-Year-Old Looking Like Perfect Opening Day Option
The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty of guys still vying for a spot with the big league roster.
One guy who certainly has made his case for a big league roster spot is young infielder José Fermín. He's played all over the field for the Cardinals in Spring Training and has success offensively pretty much the entire time.
He continued to shine on Wednesday and MLB.com's John Denton noted that he has started at three different positions over the last three games at third base, left field, and shortstop.
"Not only has Cardinals utility man Jose Fermin started at three positions in three days -- 3B on Monday, LF on Tuesday and SS today -- but he also keeps on hitting," Denton said. "He had two doubles and four RBI on Monday, a HR and a single on Tuesday and a single today in his first AB."
As of writing, Fermin has appeared in 18 games and is slashing .286/.354/.476 with one home run, nine RBIs, and five walks. He has been great so far in Spring Training and is looking like a prime option for the big league roster. He would provide the club plenty of flexibility as he can pretty much play anywhere, and his bat has shown this spring that it can play.
He appeared in 45 games last year with the Cardinals and slashed .155/.241/.197 but has looked much better so far in Spring Training.
