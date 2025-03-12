Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals 26-Year-Old Arguably Has Been Biggest Surprise In Camp

The Cardinals have been had a fun few weeks in Spring Training

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 12, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, United States; A view of empty seats as the St. Louis Cardinals play a simulated game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a fun few weeks in Spring Training.

Opening Day is quickly approaching and frankly, it has just been nice to have real baseball to follow. It's not exactly the same as the regular season, but it has been better than nothing. The Cardinals had a long and quiet offseason and we've been able to see them back on the field.

We've obviously seen some of the team's biggest stars, like Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras. We've seen some of the team's top prospects in action, like JJ Wetherholt. We've also seen some guys who didn't have much expectation or buzz heading into camp surprise and impress.

To this point in Spring Training, 26-year-old utility man Jose Barrero likely has been the team's most surprising player. He signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals in November and hasn't had any buzz at all.

While this is the case, he's appeared in 14 games and has slashed .286/.375/.619 with two home runs, seven RBIs, three walks, two stolen bases, one double, and four runs scored. He's not a lock for the big league roster by any means, but he has looked pretty good so far in Cardinals camp.

Barrero has appeared in big league action in four seasons as a member of the Cincinnati Reds from 2020 through 2023. He isn't a big-league player by any means, but he has shown throughout Spring Training that he could be a depth piece for the Cardinals.

