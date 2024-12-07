Surprise AL West Club Called Top Option For Cardinals' 7-Time All-Star
The next few weeks will be very interesting across Major League Baseball.
The Winter Meetings will kick off next week and with that there should also be a flurry of moves made across the league. For those that don't know, the Winter Meetings are a team in the Major League Baseball calendar when all of the top decision-makers in baseball get together in one place. Each team sends their front office brass to the meetings, all of the top agents arrive, some players show up, and a lot of media members.
All get together in one place and that typically gets the ball moving on plenty of offseason moves.
The 2024 meetings will begin next week so some of the best free agents will be heavily discussed. Former St. Louis Cardinals seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt is someone who still is available and it wouldn't be shocking to see him land a deal next week.
SportsGrid put together a list of the top five possible landing spots for Goldschmidt and surprisingly had the San Francisco Giants at No. 1.
"The San Francisco Giants could also benefit from adding Goldschmidt, especially given his stellar numbers at Oracle Park," SportsGrid said. "In 84 career games in San Francisco, Goldschmidt has slashed .334/.424/.591 with 15 home runs and 64 RBI.
"While LaMonte Wade Jr. currently holds the first base position, the Giants may opt to platoon Goldschmidt at first base and designated hitter. With Goldschmidt’s familiarity with the NL West and San Francisco’s need for offensive firepower, this could be a great fit for both sides."
Goldschmidt has been tied to teams like the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Houston Astros at this point in the offseason. San Francisco could use an upgrade at the position and isn't afraid to hand out a big deal, but it hasn't been mentioned as much.
