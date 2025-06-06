Cardinals' 27-Year-Old Outfielder Called 'Untouchable'
The St. Louis Cardinals have been backed into a weird corner ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They're set to sell and rebuild, but the team is winning enough that they could buy and contend.
Their realistic deadline strategy will likely lie somewhere in the middle of buying and selling this season. The Cardinals could look to add controllable talent while shipping off their expiring players.
Zachary Howell of Clutch Points recently suggested the Cardinals should make one player untouchable ahead of the trade deadline: Lars Nootbaar.
"While Nolan Arenado is available for trade, players like Brendan Donovan and Willson Contreras are less likely to move," Howell wrote. "However, one player should remain in St. Louis: Lars Nootbaar. Marmol’s left fielder is the oldest member of the Cardinals’ outfield.
"However, he is by far the most effective of the three, both in the field and at the plate. Throughout his five years in the major leagues, the 27-year-old is one of the more well-rounded players in St. Louis. While he is a better hitter than anything else, his potential for the future makes him an exciting player entering his prime."
Nootbaar isn't the first name you think of when you imagine which player on the Cardinals is untouchable. Players like Iván Herrera and Masyn Winn jump off the page as untouchable.
Still, Nootbaar is in the midst of one of his best seasons. He's slashing .250/.356/.403 with eight home runs and 12 doubles while playing solid defense in the outfield. He's not as young as some of the other players on the Cardinals, but at 27 years old, he's still getting better.
It would be shocking to see the Cardinals entertain the idea of moving him in a trade this season.
