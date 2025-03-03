Cardinals 27-Year-Old To Miss Extended Period Due To Tough Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals are in full swing right now in Spring Training and got some rough news on Sunday.
Cardinals 27-year-old hurler Zack Thompson has spent parts of each of the last three seasons at the big league level with St. Louis. Thompson only appeared in five games at the big league level, though. Over that stretch, he allowed 18 earned runs across 17 innings pitched.
He's been someone to watch out for throughout camp so far but he will now miss three to four weeks due to a lat strain, as shared byz the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"What set up to be a defining spring for former first-round pick Zack Thompson's place with the Cardinals as they turn toward youth and look to the next wave of pitching prospects has encountered a delay due to injury," Goold said. "Thompson will not be able to throw for three to four weeks due to a strain of his lat muscle along the left side of his back, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Sunday.
"The prescribed inactivity for most of March assures the lefty will miss more than a month before returning to games as the Grade 1 tear calms and heals. He will then need to regain arm strength before advancing to the mound and into competition."
Thompson came on strong as a rookie in 2022. He appeared in 22 games and had a 2.08 ERA. In 2023, he appeared in 25 games and had a 4.48 ERA.
Hopefully, he's able to make a full recovery as fast as possible and get back on track.
