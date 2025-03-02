Cardinals Reveal Decision On 24-Year-Old Fighting For Big League Spot
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of young guys fighting for jobs at the big league level right now.
St. Louis wanted to "reset" the organization in one of the reasons for this -- on top of trimming the payroll -- was to open up spaces on the roster to see what some of the team's young guys can do. The Cardinals didn't end up making as many moves as they initially hoped to do and unsurprisingly this has led to less spots at the big league level for younger guys.
One guy who was talked about a lot heading into Spring Training was 24-year-old hurler Quinn Mathews. He had a 2.76 ERA across 26 starts in the minors last year. Matthews made an appearance with the big league roster this spring against the Toronto Blue Jays and pitched two innings and didn't allow a run and had three strikeouts.
It wouldn't be shocking to see him at the big league level in 2025, but he was assigned to minor league camp on Sunday, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals LHP Quinn Mathews, the Minor League Pitching Prospect of 2024, has been reassigned to Minor League camp, manager Oli Marmol said," Denton said. "He will do his work on the back fields today and work with the MiLB squad so that he can stay on schedule and start every five days."
It still wouldn't be a shock to see him in the majors in 2025 at some point.
