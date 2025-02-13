Cardinals 28-Year-Old Shares Thoughts On Surprising Contract Process
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a weird spot.
St. Louis was in trade rumors all offseason but was unable to get pretty much anything done. There has been chatter still about trading Nolan Arenado but the team that reportedly was most involved in the sweepstakes now is expected to be out after the Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman.
Spring Training is kicking off but the team had to settle arbitration disputes as well. The Cardinals didn't avoid arbitration with all of their eligible players, including 28-year-old Gold Glove Award winner Brendan Donovan.
The two sides differed in their filing numbers for the 2025 season. Donovan filed at $3.3 million but lost the arbitration case and will make $2.85 million. There were rumors around the arbitration deadline that a multi-year deal could be possible, but obviously that didn't happen.
Donovan opened up about the process, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Obviously, things shook out a little different than how they expected," Donovan said. "I know (an extension) was one of the things out there but it definitely shook out a little different than I expected."
While this is the case, he made it clear to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold that he isn't "disgruntled."
"I am not a disgruntled employee," Donovan said. "I want that on the record.”
The arbitration process in Major League Baseball certainly is tough. If the two sides disagree, they have to go into a hearing and essentially plead their case which can lead to some harsh feelings. It's at least good to hear that Donovan didn't come away "disgruntled" from the process.
