Cardinals Eyeing Yankees Trade After Red Sox-Alex Bregman Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals may have gotten a crushing blow on Wednesday night.
There has been a lot of trade chatter swirling around the team over the last few months. St. Louis is trying to offload Nolan Arenado and the Boston Red Sox seemed like the most likely landing spot for months.
While that was the case, it no longer is anymore. Boston went out and reportedly signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal on Wednesday night which certainly will take them out of the Arenado sweepstakes. It would be a pretty big shock at this point if Boston went after Arenado as well.
So what's next for the Cardinals? MLB.com's John Denton shared that St. Louis reportedly is expected to "ramp up" trade talks with the New York Yankees about Arenado.
"Bregman agrees with the Red Sox — always Boston’s preference over trading for Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado as reported by MLB .com," Denton said. "With the Red Sox out of the mix, the Cardinals expect to ramp up Arenado trade talks with the Yankees, per a source."
The Yankees have been linked to Arenado as well, but to a far lesser extent than Boston. The Yankees already landed one former Cardinals star this offseason in Paul Goldschmidt, could another be on the way? It's unclear at this point. The only thing that is certain is that Bregman's deal with Boston certainly wasn't great for the Cardinals.
