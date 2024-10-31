Cardinals $44 Million Vet Takes Hard Stance On Future With St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering one of the most intriguing offseasons in recent memory.
There has been a lot of chatter about the Cardinals already. Most of the speculation has been doom and gloom after missing the postseason for two straight seasons. Changes clearly are coming and it seems like the Cardinals are going to completely retool the organization.
A youth movement likely is on the way, but that doesn't mean that some of the players currently on the team don't want to stay. St. Louis missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons, but there still is something about playing for the Cardinals.
Veteran hurler Steven Matz clearly feels this way and made it known that he wants to stay with the club, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
“I would love to be back in St. Louis and start,” Matz said as transcribed by Goold. “I just really want to have sustained success for one season. When you sign there, you’re just like, man, you want to prove it was worthwhile. And I feel like I’ve got one more year to show that. We’ve made a lot of progress in a lot of areas — really working with the training staff — and it feels like we’re pushing in the right direction. You want to finish strong.”
Matz has one year left on a four-year, $44 million deal. Although things haven't gone exactly as planned, the fact that he clearly wants to stay in St. Louis should at least give fans some hope.
