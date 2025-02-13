Cardinals $64 Million Blockbuster 'Has Legs' As Spring Training Kicks Off
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a weird few months but Spring Training is here and we still could see a huge change in the near future.
Pitchers and catchers officially reported to Spring Training on Wednesday. Spring Training officially is here. The first full-squad workout will be held on Monday. Will Nolan Arenado still be a member of the organization by then?
That's unknown at this point, but it is clear that the Cardinals at least are still trying to get a deal done. He's been tied to the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported that a potential deal "has legs" and talks are ongoing.
"As of Tuesday night, there wasn’t an agreement on the parameters of a trade," Speier said. "There are conversations about how much of the remaining $64 million on Arenado’s contract over the next three years ($74 million in salary, minus $10 million owed by the Rockies) would be covered by St. Louis in a deal whose primary appeal to the Cardinals would be salary relief, with modest prospect return.
"That said, those conversations remain alive. Early in the offseason, Arenado — who has the right to veto a trade, a power he exercised to quash a deal that would have sent him to Houston in mid-December — made clear to the Cardinals that he’d accept a trade to Boston."
Anything could happen at this moment but it does seem like if Arenado is going to get dealt that it will be to Boston.
