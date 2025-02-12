MLB Insider Weighs In On Chance Of Cardinals-Yankees Blockbuster Trade
What are the St. Louis Cardinals going to do with Nolan Arenado?
St. Louis has continued to make it known that it is trying to trade him. Even with Spring Training kicking off, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said the team is still trying to trade him and that he's expecting Arenado to report to camp this weekend even if a deal isn't done, as shared by FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.
There unsurprisingly continues to be chatter about which teams could be interested in him and the two most talked about teams have been the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. Boston clearly has interest but the Yankees have been more confusing. They continue to be speculated about, but SNY's Andy Martino reported that New York hasn't "seriously considered" trading for the Cardinals star.
"The Yankees did consider Alex Bregman earlier in the offseason, league sources say, but have long since allocated the dollars that might have been his to players like Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Devin Williams," Martino said. "They have never seriously considered a trade for St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, sources say."
If the price gets low enough and St. Louis gets desperate, who knows what could happen? While this is the case, it seems like Boston is the most likely option depending on what happens with Bregman. If Boston were to land Bregman, it wouldn't need Arenado. If the Red Sox don't get Bregman, maybe we will see a trade.
It doesn't seem like the Yankees are in the mix for him right now and that their continued speculation could be a way to increase leverage with Boston. This is just speculation on the outside looking in, but Martino is a respected insider in New York who shared the Yankees haven't been seriously involved to this point.
