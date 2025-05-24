Cardinals $7.5 Million Star At Center Of Trade Buzz
The St. Louis Cardinals have a big decision to make with starting pitcher Erick Fedde.
Fedde's contract expires at the end of the season and it doesn't seem like the Cardinals are too interested in re-signing him. This makes him a prime trade candidate, but the Cardinals are too competitive to be sellers.
Should the Cardinals trade Fedde? Even if they're contending?
Garrett Kerman of Clutch Points recently suggested the Cardinals should trade Fedde to the Baltimore Orioles this season amid Baltimore's horrendous start to the campaign.
"St. Louis has outperformed expectations early but remains a likely seller, focused more on 2026 than a fleeting 2025 run," Kerman wrote. "Erick Fedde, who signed a two-year deal after a breakout season in Korea and has since found new life with the Cardinals, is a prime candidate for a midseason move. Fedde brings a mid-90s sinker, improved command, and a track record of durability, qualities the Orioles desperately lack.
"Baltimore’s rotation has been decimated by injuries and ineffectiveness. Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson (now released by Baltimore) were a combined 0-10 with ERAs as high as 16.78, and neither Dean Kremer nor Cade Povich has contributed positively."
Baltimore desperately needs to add pitching, but this deal might be too far gone. The Orioles are more than just a single pitcher away from being competitve this season. They would need to add a lot more talent besides Fedde in order for this to be worth it.
At this point, the Orioles might be closer to being aggressive sellers at the trade deadline rather than the aggressive buyers everybody expected them to be.
