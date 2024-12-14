Cardinals 7-Time All-Star Has 'A Lot Of Fans' In Giants Front Office
Where will the former St. Louis Cardinals sign this offseason?
There are some intriguing former members of the Cardinals available on the open market with seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt certainly most decorated. He spent the last six seasons with St. Louis and took home the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Award and was a cornerstone piece for the Cardinals.
He's available on the open market, though, and a return to St. Louis isn't expected. One team that does have "a lot of fans" of his in the front office is the San Francisco Giants, according to NBC Sports' Alex Pavlovic.
"(Zack Minasian) pointed out that the Giants have a DH spot to fill, too, and that could make a first-base type even more appealing," Pavlovic said. "At some point, top prospect Bryce Eldridge is supposed to take over, but there are intriguing short-term options, including Paul Goldschmidt and Carlos Santana. Goldschmidt, in particular, has a lot of fans in the organization, and (Buster Posey) knows him all too well after spending years trying to figure out how to get him out at Oracle Park."
This doesn't mean that he will end up signing with the Giants, but San Francisco has been aggressive this offseason and it wouldn't be too shocking if it handed him a one or two-year deal to come be the team's designated hitter.
San Francisco already has added one big piece in Willy Adames and has been linked to Corbin Burnes as well. Could Goldschmidt end up being an option for them too?
