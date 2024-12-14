Inside The Cardinals

Cubs Sign Ex-Cardinals Catcher To $11.5M Deal Following Kyle Tucker Trade

The former Cardinals catcher is coming back to the division

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 18, 2023; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; A general view hats belonging to Chicago Cubs players in the dugout during the first inning during a spring training game against the San Fracisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images.
Mar 18, 2023; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; A general view hats belonging to Chicago Cubs players in the dugout during the first inning during a spring training game against the San Fracisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images. / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have some ground to make up.

The Winter Meetings are now behind us, and we have a few months to go until Spring Training kicks off. While this is the case, St. Louis hasn't really done much this offseason so far. The Cardinals have been in a lot of rumors when it has come to the future of Nolan Arenado, but the Cardinals haven't made any impactful additions.

While this is the case, the National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs both have been active. Both the Brewers and the Cubs pulled off blockbuster trades on Friday. The Cubs landed Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros but didn't stop there.

Chicago also signed former Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly to a two-year, $11.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Catcher Carson Kelly's deal with the Chicago Cubs Is for two years and $11.5 million, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "On a big day with the addition of Kyle Tucker, the Cubs also add to their catching depth."

Chicago didn't just land a superstar for the outfield, but a solid depth catcher as well. He spent the first three years of his big league career as a member of the Cardinals after being selected in the second round of the 2012 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft.

He has spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, and Texas Rangers since before joining Chicago.

