Cardinals $740K Fan-Favorite Wants To Play One More Year, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly were very active heading into the 2024 Major League Baseball season.
St. Louis missed the playoffs for the second straight season, but it isn't from a lack of effort. The Cardinals had a disaster of a 2023 season and responded by completely reloading the starting rotation, bolstering the bullpen, and adding more veteran leadership to the organization.
One move the Cardinals made was reuniting with fan-favorite Matt Carpenter. He began his big league career with the Cardinals in 2011 and spent the first 11 years of his career in St. Louis. Carpenter developed into a star and earned three All-Star nods in his first stint with the team.
He bounced around after leaving the team ahead of the 2022 campaign. Carpenter is now 38 years old and is nearing the end of his career. While this is the case, he reportedly wants to play one more season, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Matt Carpenter would like to play one more season, but that option might not be available to the likely future Cardinals Hall of Famer.
St. Louis should absolutely consider a move if he wants to come back. He doesn't cost much and made just $740 thousand in 2024. The Cardinals clearly are moving toward a youth movement, but keeping a veteran like Carpenter around to be an impromptu coach could help steer the young players in the right direction.
If Carpenter wants to come back, the Cardinals should let him.
More MLB: Cardinals, Braves Stunner Would Send $75 Million Star To Atlanta