Cardinals, Braves Stunner Would Send $75 Million Star To Atlanta
The St. Louis Cardinals made a great move last offseason bringing Sonny Gray to town but his time with the team sadly could be short-lived.
St. Louis signed Gray to a three-year, $75 million deal with the hopes that he could be the team's ace moving forward. He did a solid job in that role in 2024 and now has two years left on his deal. While this is the case, the Cardinals certainly aren't in the position they hoped to be in.
The Cardinals missed the playoffs once again and seem to be nearing a rebuild. Trading Gray has already been speculated about on numerous occasions. He still is a great pitcher who could help a contender. He also has a no-trade clause, so if he wants to stay in St. Louis, he certainly could. But it has been stated that the Cardinals likely will at least look for a suitor.
MLB.com's John Denton floated the Atlanta Braves as a fit because they could need a starter if Max Fried leaves and Atlanta isn't far from Gray's home.
"Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras have no-trade clauses in their contracts, so they will have to agree to any deals made this offseason," Denton said. "All three must determine if they want to continue to be a part of a Cardinals club that’s now rebuilding instead of contending...Staying close to his home in Middle Tennessee is important to Gray, so he might consider deals to the Braves or (Cincinnati Reds)."
Gray was everything the Cardinals could've hoped for in 2024 but sadly it doesn't seem like trade speculation is slowing down anytime soon.
More MLB: Cardinals Blockbuster Mock Proposal Lands $260 Million Star With Astros