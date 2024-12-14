Cardinals $75 Million Star Surprisingly Listed Among Top Trade Options
How will the St. Louis Cardinals handle the trade market this offseason?
Lately, all of the chatter has been about cutting ties with star third baseman Nolan Arenado. But, could other players be considered?
The Cardinals made it clear they want to trim the payroll and prioritize playing time for young players. While this is the case, no-trade clauses certainly have played a role already. At the beginning of the offseason, other players like Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras were mentioned as trade candidates but it has been reported that both would prefer to stay.
While this is the case, MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan surprisingly listed Gray on his list of the top six starting pitching trade candidates.
"Why St. Louis could trade him: After missing the playoffs in each of the past two years, the Cardinals are in a transition period," Harrigan said. "The team plans to prioritize strengthening its player development pipeline under advisor Chaim Bloom, who is set to succeed John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations in 2026.
"These efforts are expected to involve reduced spending on the Major League roster, potentially leading St. Louis to deal away veterans such as Gray, although the right-hander holds a full no-trade clause."
Gray would be a great trade candidate -- especially with pitchers landing massive contracts in free agency. He has two years left on a $75 million deal. A contender likely would like to pick him up, but if he wants to stay in St. Louis, then he won't go anywhere.
