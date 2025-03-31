Cardinals Phenom Looks Like St. Louis Game-Changer
The St. Louis Cardinals had a decision to make throughout the spring about the center field position.
After a red-hot camp, the Cardinals opted to go with Victor Scott II in center field and it has looked like the right move already. The Cardinals are through just one series this season, but Scott has looked dynamic. St. Louis won all three games and Scott played a big role in each contest.
Scott clubbed one home run, drove in three runs, scored two runs, and was great defensively. He's known for his speed and that was on full display in the outfield as well as on the base paths. It's early so there's no need to get ahead of ourselves, but Scott could be a big piece for this team.
Last year, he made the team out of camp after a red-hot spring but it didn't translate at the big league level and he eventually was sent to the minors. He already does look different just a few games into the season. He looks comfortable at the plate and if he stays that way, he will give the Cardinals a threat specifically on the base paths that can change games.
He's also just 24 years old. The Cardinals had a long offseason that was filled with a lack of moves. They didn't have as many spots for young guys as the front office likely hoped for, but so far so good. Scott earned a role and it already looks like a genius decision.
