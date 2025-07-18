Cardinals Labeled Impact Sellers With Asset Who 'Would Bring A Ton' If Traded
The St. Louis Cardinals have a chance to make a gigantic splash in the market before the July 31 trade deadline if they decide to sell.
Genuine contenders looking to bolster their roster before making a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season usually pursue pitching upgrades.
Fortunately, the Cardinals have several impending free-agent hurlers, such as Phil Maton and Steven Matz, who have excelled from the mound this season -- one in particular could help St. Louis reel in a decent-sized prospect package.
"(Ryan) Helsley would bring a ton," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday night after ranking the Cardinals as the top fifth-most-likely team to become impact sellers before this summer's trade deadline.
Helsley has posted a 3-1 record with a 3.27 ERA, 36-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .260 batting average against a 1.42 WHIP and 19 saves in 33 innings pitched for St. Louis this year.
Considering that Helsley earned the 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year award and has continued to be a reliable closing pitcher for the Cardinals -- recording 19 out of 24 save opportunities this season -- he should be highly coveted before the trade deadline.
With Helsley set to become a free agent for the first time in his seven-year career this upcoming offseason, contenders such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets might be willing to trade for the fireballer as a rental option.
The Dodgers and Mets have robust farm systems, so hopefully the Cardinals will land a top prospect or more if they decide to trade Helsley to either club.
Another big-market club that could trade for Helsley is the Philadelphia Phillies. However, their farm system isn't the strongest and with the Cardinals remaining in the playoff race, they likely won't trade their most valuable reliever unless the return is profitable enough.
