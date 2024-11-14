Cardinals Fan-Favorite Predicted To Sign $13 Million Deal With Angels
There are plenty of former St. Louis Cardinals available on the open market right now.
Free agency is here, and players are able to sign. Every year there is a slow start to free agency and this offseason has been no different. There haven't been many moves made, but soon enough, there will be a flurry of signings across Major League Baseball.
One former Cardinals fan-favorite certainly is going to land a new deal, but it likely won't be with St. Louis. The Cardinals cut ties with veteran starter Kyle Gibson by declining his club option for the 2025 season.
He definitely will get another opportunity in the not-so-distant future. MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, Darragh McDonald, and Tim Dierkes listed Gibson as the 41st-best free agent and predicted that he will land a one-year, $13 million deal. Dierkes also predicted that deal will be with the Los Angeles Angels.
"Tim: Angels / Anthony: (Texas Rangers) / Darragh: (Washington Nationals) / Steve: (Toronto Blue Jays)," MLB Trade Rumors posted. "Gibson’s mantra may as well be 'have innings, will travel.' The only two pitchers with more innings dating back to 2014 are Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole. Gibson was a fixture in the rotation for the Twins, who selected him in the first round of the ’09 draft, from 2014-19. He’s since pitched for four different clubs and is now likely to land with a new club yet again after the rebuilding Cardinals began their offseason by declining his 2025 club option.
"If you’re a team looking for league-average innings in bulk and a respected veteran leader in the clubhouse, Gibson’s your guy. He’ll command another one-year deal in the same $10-14MM range he’s resided for several offseasons now."
Don't be shocked if he comes off the free agent market quickly.
More MLB: Insider Claims There Are 'Whispers' Cardinals Could Trade Superstar