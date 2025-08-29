Reports: Cardinals Promoting Non-JJ Wetherholt Infield Prospect
It sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals may brignt another interesting outfielder into the mix on Friday.
Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com shared on social media on Thursday night that the Cardinals are planning on promoting Cuban infielder Cesar Prieto on Friday.
"Sources: The St. Louis Cardinals are calling up Cuban infielder Cesar Prieto," Romero said. "Prieto, 26, signed with the Orioles in 2022 after leaving Team Cuba’s camp in West Palm Beach, FL, in May 2021. He’s hit .293 with 44 HR in four Minor League seasons, a true story of perseverance. Prieto was one of the pieces in the trade that sent Jack Flaherty to the Orioles in 2023. He should be activated tomorrow in Cincinnati."
The Cardinals haven't made the announcement yet, but MLB.com's John Denton responded to the report on social media from Romero.
The Cardinals are reportedly calling up another interesting prospect
"Prieto’s story of defecting from Cuba — sprinting from a bus in West Palm Beach to a waiting van and racing off — is an incredible one," Denton said. "He’s had a solid ‘25 in Triple-A. If/when he’s promoted, the Cardinals will have to make a corresponding move to add him to their 40-man roster."
Prieto came over to St. Louis in the deal that cut ties with Jack Flaherty back in 2023. He's been really good down in the minors ever since for the Cardinals and is having arguably the best season of his professional career so far. In 107 with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, Prieto has slashed .295/.359/.448 with nine home runs, 62 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 33 walks, 29 doubles, three triples, and 71 runs scored.
It's unclear how the Cardinals plan to use Prieto at this time, but he's seen time at all three non-first base infield positions this year. With another infielder reportedly coming into the fold, it seems pretty likely that fans won't be seeing JJ Wetherholt in the near future. Prieto has a great story and has earned an opportunity after a great year down in Triple-A.
