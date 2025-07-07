Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan Just Made St. Louis History
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the biggest breakout stars in the National League.
Brendan Donovan entered the 2025 season expected to be in a super utility role once again. Donovan has played all over the place for the club over the past few years and has been good at it. Donovan has a Gold Glove award under his belt and has been very solid offensively.
He has taken a massive step this year. Donovan has been the consistently-great bat the Cardinals have need to go along with his Gold Glove Award-caliber defense. In 83 games, Donovan is slashing .296/.367/.430 with seven homers, 32 RBIs, three stolen bases, 22 doubles, and 47 runs scored.
That's some serious production and it has earned him his first-career All-Star nod. The league announced All-Star reserves and pitchers on Sunday and Donovan was the lone representative for the Cardinals.
Donovan's selection is well-earned and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that he is just the second Cardinals second baseman to land an All-Star nod, joining Matt Carpenter.
"Donovan is only the second Cardinals second baseman chosen for the All-Star Game since 1985, when Tommy Herr represented St. Louis," Goold said. "Albert Pujols played second in an All-Star Game, but the most recent Cardinals second baseman invited to the All-Star Game was Matt Carpenter in 2013.
"Donovan is also the third All-Star who was born in Germany and the first since former Cardinals World Series champion pitcher Edwin Jackson, who went in 2009. If Donovan goes to Atlanta’s Truist Park without a teammate, this will be the third consecutive All-Star Game where the Cardinals have had only one representative."
The Cardinals 28-year-old certainly earned the honor with his play so far this season.
