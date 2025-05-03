Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals All-Star Called 'Tremendous Fit' For NL Rival

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of talent, but it hasn't translated to a top spot in the National League Central yet this season.

The Cardinals are in fourth place in the National League Central with a 14-19 record. The Chicago Cubs are in first place with an impressive 20-13 record. The Cincinnati Reds are in second place in the division at 18-15. The Milwaukee Brewers are in third place with a somewhat surprising 16-17 record.

The Cardinals have some work to do if they want to make up some ground in the standings and avoid a summer sell-off. There's still plenty of reasons to have hope, but if the Cardinals end up having a firesale, star closer Ryan Helsley already has been speculated as a potential trade piece. Where could he go if moved? FanSided's Mark Powell suggested that the Arizona Diamondbacks could be a "tremendous fit."

"Ryan Helsley's trade value has never been higher for Cardinals," Powell said. "Helsey would be a tremendous fit in a Diamondbacks bullpen that is running out of reinforcements. Despite all that has gone wrong in St. Louis, Helsley still has a respectable 3.60 ERA – though higher than usual for him – and could use a change in scenery. Helsley spoke about the possibility of getting traded last December, and his point still stands...

"Helsley is as professional as they come. If he's asked to close games for Arizona, a team with a winning culture, he would relish the opportunity. The Diamondbacks expect to make the postseason, while the Cardinals lack a clear path. It really is that simple. As for the Cards, they can use the Diamondbacks desperation against them. There's little time to waste in Phoenix."

Patrick McAvoy
