Cardinals All-Star Closer Linked To Red Sox In Early Trade Deadline Idea
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a transitional period and are looking to take a brief step back from contending, at least for 2025.
Though no moves were made in the offseason, fans can likely expect the Cardinals to make some trades at the deadline. This year, they will likely be sellers instead of buyers, barring a surprise season.
At the deadline, one of the most sought-after relievers will likely be All-Star closer Ryan Helsley. He saved 49 games last year for the Cards, setting a franchise record.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed the Boston Red Sox as a potential landing spot if St. Louis does indeed move him.
"Ryan Helsley was the other notable Cardinal who was popular in trade rumors during the winter, but only to a point," Rymer wrote.
"Unless the team makes a surprise playoff run, Helsley is bound to end up back on the trading block.
If so, he would stand to be the top reliever on the summer market."
An important thing to note is that former Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom is now in the Cardinals' organization. He has a vast knowledge of Boston's prospects, and the future president of baseball operations could help St. Louis bring back a massive haul of some of Boston's best prospects.
The Cardinals need to restock their farm system, and the trade deadline represents the last opportunity for them to capitalize on Helsley's value, as he will be a free agent after 2025.
It would certainly make sense for St. Louis to deal him as part of a potential fire sale.
