Cardinals 'Likely' Getting Significant Addition For Cubs Series
The St. Louis Cardinals will kick off arguably their most important series of the season far on Monday.
St. Louis will begin a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs with significant division implications on Monday from Busch Stadium
Right now, the Cardinals have a 42-36 record and are in third place in the division. The Cubs have the top spot at 46-31. The Cardinals are just 4 1/2 games behind Chicago so a series win could give St. Louis a much-needed boost and close the gap.
This series could be just what the Cardinals need to fully contend in the division. If the Cardinals could win three games or four then the perception around the team would completely change. With the trade deadline about a month away, most of the buzz out there has been about who the Cardinals could add or subtract.
It’s not clear what the team’s strategy will be, but this series could significantly impact the plan for the team in either direction.
We’ll see what happens, but it should be a good series at the very least. Plus, it doesn't hurt that The Athletic's Katie Woo said, although not official, it's "likely" Michael McGreevy returns to pitch against Chicago on Tuesday.
"In this story: Alec Burleson & Nolan Gorman should see more consistent playing time with Herrera back on the IL. That’s a good thing, considering how hot they’re swinging it," Woo said. "Though not yet official, the Cardinals will likely turn to McGreevy to spot start Tuesday against CHC."
McGreevy has made three appearances in the majors so far this season and has allowed just five earned runs across 16 2/3 innings pitched.
