Cardinals All-Star Hurler Would 'Ideally' Prefer To Be Re-Signed This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are nearly a year removed from finishing with an embarrassing 71-91 record but problems present then are still relevant today.
The rotation was a nightmare in 2023, so the Cardinals front office acquired three veteran hurlers to supplant last year's underperforming starting pitchers.
Unfortunately, the newest additions to the rotation weren't enough and the Cardinals will likely have to shop for at least one more starter this offseason. Before they do that, they must determine whether to re-sign a pitcher who enjoys playing for St. Louis.
"'Ideally, I’d like to have my (Kyle Gibson) option picked up and be here again,' he said," as transcribed by St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold on Saturday when quoting the right-handed pitcher's comments after being asked whether he wants to remain with the Cardinals.
The 37-year-old has a one-year, $12 million club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. The Cardinals front office hasn't announced their plans for Gibson's contract.
Gibson has logged an 8-8 record with a 4.13 ERA, 146-to-65 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .250 batting average against and a 1.33 WHIP in 165 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
After being signed as a free agent last offseason by the Cardinals, Gibson has settled into his role as a mid-to-back-end starter in the rotation.
The University of Missouri alumni resides in the St. Louis area with his family during the offseason, so playing for the Cardinals works out perfectly for Gibson.
Re-signing Gibson makes sense for multiple reasons. Not only is he an affordable and reliable veteran to have in the rotation but he is also a tremendous leader in the clubhouse. With the Cardinals having such young talent, retaining the veteran starter for another year doesn't sound like such a bad idea.
