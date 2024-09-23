Future Hall Of Famer Reportedly 'Wants To Play' In 2025; Cardinals Rumored Suitor
The St. Louis Cardinals have high hopes of returning to the playoffs in 2025 but they'll need to make some adjustments this winter to make that happen.
Surely, the offense needs some bolstering after ranking No. 25 in the league with 635 runs scored. However, the lineup isn't the only area that needs improvement.
Despite retooling the rotation last offseason, the Cardinals still lack a true ace or at least someone to compliment Sonny Gray at the front of the line. Perhaps St. Louis could find what they're looking for by pursuing one of the greatest starting pitchers ever to do it.
"40-year-old Max Scherzer wants to pitch next season," MLB.com's Kennedi Landry reported Sunday morning. "He said he's obviously open to returning to Texas (Rangers). Regardless of where he pitches next season, Scherzer said he believes a full healthy offseason will set him up well to pitch in 2025."
Scherzer has recently been linked to the Cardinals but it is unknown whether St. Louis' front office will pursue the highly coveted hurler this offseason.
The St. Louis native has logged a 216-112 record with a 3.16 ERA, 3405-to-754 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .220 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP throughout his 17-year career with the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Rangers.
The three-time Cy Young recipient has battled various injuries over the last few years, so signing Scherzer, who will become a free agent this winter, could be an expensive risk.
Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. likely won't dig too deep in his pockets for a physically unstable 40-year-old hurler, even if said pitcher is a future first-ballot Hall of Fame candidate.
Considering that Scherzer is motivated to bounce back healthy next season, perhaps there's a chance the Cardinals will spend the extra money to reel him in. After all, he's from St. Louis and has little to prove in his career. What better way to end such an illustrious career than with his hometown team?
More MLB: Cardinals Ownership Can't Afford Another Failed Season After Reaching All-Time Low