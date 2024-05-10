Cardinals All-Star Mentioned As Trade Option For Orioles Ahead Of Deadline
If the St. Louis Cardinals don't start winning games soon the roster could end up looking a lot different over the summer.
St. Louis was in unfamiliar territory last season and struggled out the gate and never was able to get on track. This led the Cardinals to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline and move pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, and Jordan Hicks along with shortstop Paul DeJong among others.
The Cardinals entered the 2024 season expected to rebound but it hasn't been the case so far. St. Louis is in a similar spot as it was last season and could be sellers again if things don't change.
Multiple players on the Cardinals' roster will be of interest to contenders and one player who already has been mentioned in trade rumors is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.
It's unclear if the Cardinals will consider actually moving him, but one team that was mentioned as a possible option for him was the Baltimore Orioles by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"We explored this at great length on 'Fair Territory' the idea of Helsley to the Orioles," Rosenthal said. "Helsley is making $3.8 million and at the deadline, it will be less than $1.7 million. So, he's affordable for any team. He also has another year of club control. Now the prerequisite here is the Cardinals having to sell, I don't see it happening. But, if he is out there absolutely he is a guy who would appeal not just to the Orioles, but to every contender."
Helsley has been one of the best closers in baseball and very well could earn his second All-Star nod. He has appeared in 18 games this season and has a 1.50 ERA and 19-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 innings pitched. He also has racked up 11 saves.
If the Cardinals do end up selling, Helsley likely will be on the move.
