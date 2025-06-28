Cardinals Among ‘Best Fits’ For Royals All-Star, Per MLB Writers
The St. Louis Cardinals might be in the buying business before the trade deadline.
Battling in a crowded National League Wild Card race, the Cardinals could gain some separation by strengthening their starting rotation, a critical component for any team aiming to play in October.
Recent speculation links St. Louis to a veteran All-Star pitcher who could provide stability.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Nick Selbe and Will Laws, Kansas City Royals starter Seth Lugo would fit well on the Cardinals.
“Lugo doesn’t strike out a ton of hitters, but he hasn’t posted an ERA above 3.60 since 2020 and quietly finished second in AL Cy Young voting last year while winning a Gold Glove to boot," Selbe and Laws wrote.
"The 35-year-old also fared well in two playoff starts last season. The converted reliever would improve just about any postseason rotation and the Royals may feel obliged to deal Lugo ahead of his looming free agency if MLB’s lowest-scoring offense doesn’t perk up in the coming weeks. ... Best fits: Blue Jays, Cubs, Dodgers, Cardinals, Braves, Angels, Padres ... Prediction: Traded to Blue Jays.”
Despite Selbe's and Laws's prediction favoring Toronto, the Cardinals’ fit with Lugo makes sense.
St. Louis could benefit from Lugo’s durability, as he’s averaged six innings per start since becoming a full-time starter in 2023.
In 2025, Lugo has posted a 4–5 record with a 2.93 ERA, 4.25 FIP, 1.05 WHIP, 68 strikeouts, and 23 walks over 83 innings, accumulating 0.9 fWAR.
With Kansas City struggling recently, Lugo’s player option for 2026 could force Kansas City to consider trading him, giving the Cardinals a window to strike.
