Cardinals Analyst Makes Bold Case For Major Free Agent Signing
The St. Louis Cardinals are well out of postseason contention with less than a month to go in the 2025 regular season. If they do indeed miss out on October, it will mark the third straight year without playoff baseball in St. Louis. Typically, a team would want to add a star player or two in free agency to bolster their chances at returning to contention, but the Cardinals are rebuilding.
Still, that hasn't stopped speculation or hope that St. Louis will look to do something big and set themselves up to contend in 2026. However, it is unlikely.
Brandon Kiley of 101 ESPN made a case for St. Louis to go out and sign Kyle Tucker, as unlikely as it may seem.
Cardinals Analyst Calls For Major Free Agent Signing
"I don't expect them to do this, but the case to be made for Kyle Tucker for the Cardinals to sign him this offseason is actually quite easy to make," Kiley said. "As you look further into the next few years of what is available in free agency, it becomes even easier, because he is far and away the best free agent that is likely to hit free agency over the next three seasons, especially when you take into account what the Cardinals currently lack, which is an outfielder that hits the way that Kyle Tucker does."
Tucker is hitting .270/.381/.472 with 22 home runs, 73 RI, 25 stolen bases, a 4.7 WAR and an .854 OPS this season with the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals typically aren't big spenders in free agency, and there isn't much evidence, if any to suggest that they will change that approach this offseason.
Plus, Tucker is another left-handed bat, and the Cardinals have too many lefty bats on their roster. They need to find a right-handed bat if they want to balance out their roster. But signing somebody like Tucker would be tempting for a lot of teams.
He would boost the Cardinals lineup significantly, but given that they are rebuilding and not looking to contend in 2026, signing Tucker doesn't make much sense. Pitching is their biggest need anyway, so they'll likely focus on that market if they do decide to go out and sign any free agents this coming offseason.
It will be interesting to see how St. Louis approaches the winter.
