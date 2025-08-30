Cardinals Announce 6 Promotions Amid MiLB Shakeup
The St. Louis Cardinals had a busy day down in the minor leagues on Saturday.
Ahead of the club's matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, they announced six separate transactions involving the farm system. St. Louis announced that catcher Carlos Linarez and infielder Brody Moore were promoted to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, right-handed pitcher Zac Plesac was reinstated from the Development List, catcher Chase Adkison and infielder Jon Jon Gazdar were promoted to the Double-A Springfield Cardinals, infielder Christian Martin was promoted to the High-A Peoria Chiefs, infielder Trevor Haskins was promoted to the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals, and that outfielder outfielder Luis Pino was activated off the the Injured List.
All of the promotions and announcements were courtesy of the Cardinals.
The Cardinals announced a flurry of moves on Saturday
"C Carlos Linarez and INF Brody Moore have been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the club announced. "RHP Zac Plesac (AAA) has been reinstated from the Development List. C Chase Adkison and INF Jon Jon Gazdar have been transferred from Peoria (A+) to Springfield. INF Christian Martin has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria. INF Trevor Haskins has been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach. OF Luis Pino (A) has been activated from the 7-day IL."
The ones closest to the big leagues right now are Linarez and Moore heading up to Triple-A. Linarez was slashing .244/.304/.348 in 40 games to go along with three homers, 17 RBIs, 12 walks, three doubles, and one triple.
Moore has played in 90 games total this season -- including 44 with Memphis -- and is slashing .244/.298/.307 with three homers, 38 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. None of these moves announced by the Cardinals on Saturday are very close to having a big league impact. But, it's that time of the year. With the season winding down, you're going to see a lot more minor league transactions as teams attempt to get last-second looks at players moving up -- or down -- to end the season.
Overall, that's a busy day, though. Six players moving up from one division to the next certainly is noteworthy.
