Cardinals Announce Decision About Ace Sonny Gray
The St. Louis Cardinals are doing everything they can to gain some momentum heading into the All-Star break.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared on Monday that the Cardinals are adjusting the schedule for the rotation to give Sonny Gray two starts before the All-Star break gets here.
"Cardinals adjust rotation to get Sonny Gray opportunity to start twice before ASG break: Vs (Washington Nationals) Tues - RHP Sonny Gray, Wed - RHP Andre Pallante, Thurs - RHP Miles Mikolas. Gray would be on turn for Sun vs ATL then. (Matthew Liberatore) on 5-day rest for Fri. (Michael McGreevy) candidate vs ATL."
This isn’t the most shocking thing in the world. The reason for this is that the Cardinals’ biggest Achilles heal lately has been the rotation. Miles Mikolas and Erick Fedde have specifically struggled and so a decision like this gives the club a chance to get its best pitcher on the mound twice before they take a quick break for the All-Star Game.
So far this season, Gray has made 17 starts and has a 3.51 ERA to show for it to go along with a 107-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 100 innings pitched. He has helped to carry this Cardinals rotation throughout the season to this point and if the club wants to make any noise and have a chance at a playoff spot, they are going to need him at his best. Pitching has been a concern recently, but the Cardinals are doing everything to put their best foot forward ahead of the All-Star break.
