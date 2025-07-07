Dodgers Insider Talks Potential Cardinals Deadline Surprise
Since the 2024 Major League Baseball season ended, there has been plenty of speculation about Nolan Arenado's future with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Throughout the offseason, it was clear that St. Louis was looking to move him, but nothing got done. The Cardinals kept him and he looks like potentially the favorite to win the 2025 National League Gold Glove Award at third base. He's been great and turned it on in June offensively as well.
There's no reason for the Cardinals to make a move right now, but speculation has picked up again specifically with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The reason for this is because Los Angeles infielder Max Muncy is going to miss about six week due to a bone bruise.
The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya talked about the injury and specifically brought up Arenado.
"If he were to miss more time, Muncy’s absence could also fuel speculation once again that the Dodgers could seek to add a third baseman at the deadline," Ardaya said. "Nolan Arenado’s desire to play in Los Angeles is well-known throughout the industry, though the Dodgers never engaged in serious trade talks for the eight-time All-Star. The 34-year-old’s offensive decline has continued, with his OPS+ dropping from 151 in his top-three MVP finish in 2022 to 108 in 2023, 101 in 2022, and below league average at a 95 OPS+ in 333 plate appearances this season.
"Taking on that kind of salary for Arenado through 2026 — rather than Muncy’s much more palatable $10 million club option for next season — is among the several considerations that could shift dramatically should Muncy’s absence be shorter than originally anticipated. Given how gruesome the injury initially looked, that would be seen as a win for the Dodgers."
The Cardinals don't seem like to make a move right now. But, could Los Angeles make an offer St. Louis can't refuse?
More MLB: Cardinals Adding Firepower? Insider Hints At Deadline Priority