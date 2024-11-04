Cardinals, Astros Trade Proposal Would Land $87M Star In Houston
The St. Louis Cardinals may end up being one of the most active teams on the trade market this winter once things start to heat up.
The offseason officially is here, but the hot stove isn't necessarily on yet. We won't start to see a flurry of moves quite yet. As we get a little further into November, we should start to see some moves and then dam will break in December.
St. Louis is widely expected to be active this offseason in the trade market as the club looks to cut costs and improve the farm system. The Cardinals have a lot of talent that could be of interest to opposing teams, and the Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones floated catcher Willson Contreras as a trade candidate with the Houston Astros as a loose fit.
"Each of Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, and Sonny Gray will have the opportunity to be shopped and shipped if they desire it," Jones said. "Each has also been available to other clubs relatively recently, and from that, there is an ability to look at the broader contours of those markets before the Cardinals have a true sense of their trade reality...
"He’s a legitimate middle-of-the-order hitter who can handle one of the most difficult positions on the field. There will be interest, should he entertain it. The Houston Astros pursued Contreras at the trade deadline in 2022 before then-manager Dusty Baker stepped in, and they were also engaged with him in free agency following that season. Yainer Díaz did post similar offensive results to Contreras in 2024, and he still comes with a league minimum deal as opposed to the guaranteed $59.5 million still coming to Contreras over the next three years."
Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals ahead of the 2023 season with a club option for a sixth year. He is entering the third year of the pact but may not take the field with St. Louis again.
More MLB: Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With $260M Star In Blockbuster With Red Sox