Cardinals Avoided Anything Serious With Superstar After Scare

The Cardinals had a least a little good news on Monday

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals faced off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night and ended up losing the contest 8-4.

There was plenty of news that came out before the contest. It was reported that Iván Herrera will miss at least four weeks due to a bone bruise in his knee, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.

"Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee following more testing today in St. Louis," Denton said. "He will miss a minimum of four weeks, manager Oliver Marmol said. Willson Contreras is not a candidate to return behind the plate, Marmol added."

That was the big news of the day on Monday but another thing that popped up was that star third baseman Nolan Arenado was scratched from the lineup against the Pirates. Denton shared that he was scratched due to illness and "general soreness."

"The Cardinals have scratched third baseman Nolan Arenado because of an illness and general soreness for tonight’s game," Denton said. "Thomas Saggese will start at 3B in a reconfigured lineup."

Saggese has looked good since getting called up. He collected two base hits on Monday night and also clubbed a home run against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. So far he has appeared in three games with the Cardinals this season and has hit safely in each and has four base hits in eight at-bats.

It was a long day Monday but the Cardinals will be right back at it on Tuesday.

Published
