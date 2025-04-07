Cardinals Reveal How Much Time Iván Herrera Is Expected To Miss
The St. Louis Cardinals had some rough luck on Sunday.
St. Louis faced the Boston Red Sox and dropped both games of the doubleheader. More importantly, though, the Cardinals lost Iván Herrera to a knee injury. Initially when he left the action, it seemed like it could be a serious, long-term ailment.
He isn't coming back tomorrow, but the Cardinals did at least get some positive news about him. The Athletic's Katie Woo shared on Monday afternoon that it was revealed that he has a bone bruise and is expected to miss four weeks of action.
"Further testing in St. Louis revealed a bone bruise in Iván Herrera’s left knee," Woo said. "He’ll miss a minimum of four weeks, Oli Marmol said. Nolan Arenado will be scratched from today’s lineup (general illness). Thomas Saggese will play third. We’ll have an updated lineup for you soon."
Missing any time is sad. But, this is a much better update than it seemed when he initially went down. It looked like it could be a months-long injury, but now he could be back in roughly a month if things go his way. The Cardinals' offense is going to need him. He's been arguably the team's best offensive player so far. He's appeared in seven games so far and is slashing .381/.458/1.048 with four homers, 11 RBIs, six runs scored.
The Cardinals are going to have to make due without him, but he will be back.
