Cardinals 'Biggest Accomplishment' In 2025 Could Involve Franchise-Altering Fire Sale
Odds are stacked against the St. Louis Cardinals heading into 2025 after they failed to accomplish several of their top priorities this winter.
For instance, the Cardinals hoped to reduce payroll this offseason by trading superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has three years and $64 million remaining on his contract. Unfortunately, St. Louis couldn't find a suitable trade partner, so Nado is back for another year with the 11-time World Series champions.
However, Arenado and a pair of crucial Cardinals hurlers could become hot trade chips this summer at the deadline, depending on how the first half of the season pans out.
"It won’t be any of the St. Louis Cardinals, whose biggest accomplishment this season might be trading third baseman Nolan Arenado, right-hander Erick Fedde and closer Ryan Helsley — moves they should have made already, though Arenado foiled a deal to the (Houston) Astros by invoking his no-trade clause," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Thursday when attempting to identify who the National League Central's top player could be this season.
Trying to move Arenado from the Cardinals this offseason was challenging due to his full no-trade clause. The select handful of teams he was willing to be dealt to provided St. Louis' front office with few feasible options.
Fedde, who is on an economical $7.5 million expiring contract and Helsley, who is rallying off a record-breaking 2024 campaign before becoming a free agent for the first time in his career this upcoming offseason, should've been traded this winter to help the Cardinals rebuild.
The Cardinals had their chance to maximize Helsley and Fedde's trade values this offseason but decided to retain both veterans through at least the first half of 2025. Moving them at this summer's deadline will undoubtedly be less profitable than if they were dealt before Opening Day.
Considering that the Cardinals' front office declared an organizational reset last fall but failed to do much over the offseason, it's challenging to predict whether Arenado, Fedde and Helsley will be moved at this summer's trade deadline, especially if St. Louis emerges as a surprise contender.
More MLB: Pair Of Cardinals Fan Favorites 'Could Be Moved' In Possible Trade Deadline Fire Sale