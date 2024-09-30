Cardinals' Bill DeWitt Jr. Proves Out Of Touch With Fans After Making Bold Statement
The St. Louis Cardinals held a significant press conference Monday afternoon that outlined the organization's future direction.
Although Cardinals fans didn't get what they wanted when it was announced that Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will finish his contract and serve one more season in his role, at least there's hope in Chaim Bloom, who will supplant Mo.
However, one thing was made abundantly clear -- Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. is insensitive to St. Louis fans' frustration and discontent with the organization.
"But you know, when you think about it, we ended up winning 83 games," DeWitt answered when asked whether the lack of fan attendance at Busch Stadium III this season reflected how poorly the club has produced over the last few years. "You know, there was a positive, young players, as I mentioned, were a big part of that and I think it's an exciting team to watch and to follow and to see the other young players that are going to be coming up."
After an embarrassing season at Busch Stadium, which saw record-lows for attendance, it's tough to label the Cardinals an exciting team, unless your it's owner.
"So, you know, if I were a fan, I'd be kind of excited for the future." DeWitt continued. "I see what we have, I see what's coming and you know, change can be good. Ready to go."
Not only do the Cardinals have a poorly ranked farm system but it looks like fan favorites are about to be traded this winter after it was announced that the organization will look to reduce payroll this offseason. When factoring this in, looking forward to the future is challenging if you're a St. Louis fan.
Granted, DeWitt is trying to remain positive during a dark period in the Cardinals' history, but it's too early to say that fans should be excited about the future. It could be a while before St. Louis makes it back to the playoffs and that isn't something to look forward to.
More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly Could Trade Flamethrower This Winter After Record-Setting Year