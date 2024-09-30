Cardinals Reportedly Could Trade Flamethrower This Winter After Record-Setting Year
The St. Louis Cardinals are hours away from making their highly-anticipated post-season press conference that should outline the franchise's future to the public.
With shocking rumors and speculations swirling around over the last 24 hours, Cardinals fans are anxious to know what next season and beyond might look like for the 11-time World Series champions.
A surprising revelation revealed that St. Louis is gearing up to unload significant room on payroll, which could force the most valuable asset to the bullpen out of town after finishing 2024 as one of the league's best relievers.
"(Ryan) Helsley stole some of (Emmanuel) Clase’s thunder by finishing the season with 49 saves, the most in a season since Edwin Díaz’s 57 saves for the (Seattle) Mariners in 2018 and the most by a Cardinals pitcher since saves became official," MLB.com reported Sunday night. "Helsley saved more games in 2024 than he did in his first five seasons combined (35)."
Helsley finished this season with the most saves by a closing pitcher in 2024, beating Cleveland Guardians' Clase, who finished with an unbelievable 0.61 ERA with a 0.66 WHIP in 74 1/3 innings pitched by two closeouts.
In the wake of bombshell news being dropped regarding the Cardinals' offseason agenda, Helsley was included in a list of St. Louis veterans who could be traded this winter as the front office looks to re-invest its money into player development.
The 30-year-old is entering his final year of arbitration and will likely demand a handsome raise after breaking the Cardinals' all-time single-season saves record and finishing with the most closeouts by any closing pitcher in Major League Baseball this year.
It would be painful to part ways with one of the best relievers in the game. Still, with the Cardinals supposedly looking to rebuild, Helsley would generate a significant return for St. Louis if he's traded this offseason. Dealing him away might be in the best interest of the organization's future.
