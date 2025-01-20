Cardinals' Bill DeWitt Jr. Won't Look To Trim Roster If Nolan Arenado Is Retained
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't found a trade partner for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado and with Opening Day steadily approaching, there's a chance he's retained.
Arenado's full no-trade clause limits the Cardinals to negotiating with only six teams -- the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and LA Dodgers.
What will happen if St. Louis fails to accomplish its top priority: trade Arenado? Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr.'s recent comments should illuminate the issue.
"One payroll update for 2025: DeWitt Jr. said today if the Cardinals don't move Nolan Arenado's contract, he would not feel the need to trim other areas of the roster to lower payroll," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Monday.
Shedding payroll is one of the Cardinals' top priorities as they look to reset. Eliminating Arenado's three-year, $74 million contract from the equation would certainly help.
However, Arenado's trade boundaries, combined with his salary and the fact that he endured the worst offensive season of his career this past year, make moving him that much more difficult
The five-time Silver Slugger batted .272 with 39 extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 71 RBIs and a .719 OPS in 152 games played for the Cardinals in 2024.
It's looking as if Arenado will have to stick out the rebuild with a youth-laden Cardinals roster. However, there's still time left for a blockbuster trade to occur. The Boston Red Sox can't yet be counted out for the eight-time All-Star.
