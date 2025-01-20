Inside The Cardinals

NL East Contender Predicted To Snag Polarizing Ex-Cardinals Hurler To Boost Rotation

The former St. Louis hurler could be on the move again

Nate Hagerty

Sep 5, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have passed on several opportunities this winter to bolster their roster and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon.

Former players such as All-Star hurler Andrew Kittredge and four-time Gold Glove defender Paul Goldschmidt have signed with new clubs. Unfortunately, it didn't make sense for either veteran to be re-signed while the Cardinals are rebuilding.

Another former Cardinals player not worth re-signing has been linked to a National League East rival as a potential top landing spot this

"The (Atlanta) Braves don’t typically pursue expensive free-agent starters, but (Jack) Flaherty’s reported willingness to consider a short-term deal with a high average annual value could make him a financial fit for Atlanta," MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan wrote Sunday after suggesting the Braves as Flaherty's top landing spot.

Flaherty logged a 41-31 record with a 3.58 ERA, 706-to-242 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .240 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP throughout seven seasons with the Cardinals after being selected by St. Louis in the first round of the 2014 draft.

Although a homegrown star for St. Louis, some Cardinals fans weren't fond of Flaherty and were relieved when he was shipped to the Baltimore Orioles at the 2023 trade deadline.

The 29-year-old has struggled to find a suitor after helping his childhood favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, win the World Series in 2024. The former Cardinals hurler's performance declined toward the end of this past year and is injury-prone.

Adding Flaherty to the Braves rotation will surely boost their chances of turning things around this year after they suffered several significant roster injuries in 2024.

