Cardinals, Braves Could Be Poised For Blockbuster Trade Following Roster Shakeup
The St. Louis Cardinals offseason could go several different ways, depending on how aggressive the front office wants to be with trading.
Although several names have been mentioned, there's still uncertainty over who will be dealt as the front office looks to reduce payroll significantly.
One Cardinals player previously mentioned as a potential trade candidate could find himself with the Atlanta Braves next season after the National League East rival's latest roster moves.
"The (Braves) today exercised designated hitter Marcell Ozuna’s option for the 2025 season and declined options on right-handed pitcher Luke Jackson and catcher Travis d’Arnaud," the organization announced Monday afternoon.
d'Arnaud has become a free agent, leaving the Braves with a vacancy behind the plate and opening the door for Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras to be traded to Atlanta.
Although Atlanta has Sean Murphy and Braves No. 5 top prospect Drake Baldwin to replace d'Arnaud as starting catcher, Contreras would be a far superior option.
Contreras has batted .258 with 339 extra-base hits including 152 home runs, 468 RBIs and a .814 OPS throughout his nine-year career between his time playing for the Chicago Cubs and Cardinals.
The three-time All-Star is signed with St. Louis through 2027 with a $17.5 million club option in 2028. According to Spotrac, Contreras' contract has him earning roughly $54.5 million over the next three seasons.
Trading for Contreras could be costly for Atlanta but if they're willing to sacrifice several top prospects in exchange for the 2016 World Series champion, a deal could make sense.
It's doubtful the Braves would trade for Contreras, considering they declined d'Arnaud's option to gain payroll flexibility. However, the Cardinals slugger is one of the top-hitting catchers in the game, so he might be worth pursuing.
