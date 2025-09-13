Cardinals Breakout Reliever Named Team's Best Hidden Gem
The St. Louis Cardinals have not had a successful 2025 season. The messaging from ownership and the front office has been unclear for several years and has led to frustration among the fanbase. The team dropped to 72-76 on the season with Friday night's 8-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. They are rebuilding, but their chances of reaching the postseason continue to dwindle.
However, not every aspect of 2025 has been disappointing for St. Louis and their fans. The team has had several players step up this year, particularly in their bullpen.
Right-hander Kyle Leahy has been a revelation for St. Louis, emerging as a solid high-leverage reliever and taking on a larger role when Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz were traded. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report lists Leahy as St. Louis' best hidden gem.
Cardinals Reliever Named Best Hidden Gem
"Unlike last year when he almost exclusively pitched in mop-up situations—only seven of his 33 appearances came in either a tie game or with St. Louis protecting a lead of four runs or fewer—Leahy has tallied four wins, 17 holds and even a save. And with both Ryan Helsley and Phil Maton getting traded away ahead of the deadline, Leahy has suddenly become the primary right-handed reliever for this club," Miller wrote.
"With five years of team control remaining, could this former starter be in the mix for the closer job in 2026?"
Leahy is 4-1 with a 2.86 ERA in 56 appearances this year for the Cardinals. He also has a 1.208 WHIP, has recorded 72 strikeouts and pitched 78 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old profiles as a solid reliever, but St. Louis might be wise to try him out as a starter in 2026 with Andre Pallante having struggled so badly.
The team's pitching has let them down all season long, but Leahy has been one of the few bright spots this year. He can hit the upper 90s with his fastball and has been able to come through for St. Louis in key spots.
The Cardinals will need him to remain a force in their bullpen down the stretch if they hope to play the role of spoiler against contending ballclubs. It will certainly be interesting to see what the future holds for the right-hander as the Cardinals assess what they have for 2026 and beyond.
