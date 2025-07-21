Cardinals-Brewers Shocking Trade Deadline Blockbuster 'Could Be In Play'
The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding, which could motivate the National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers to pursue a blockbuster deal with them before the July 31 trade deadline.
After beginning the second half of their 2025 season with three consecutive losses to the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend, the Cardinals might be gearing up to sell before the deadline.
Unlike St. Louis, Milwaukee is firmly grounded in the postseason standings and could be headed for a third consecutive NL Central title this fall. To better their chances at securing the division crown in 2025, one insider believes the Brewers could trade for a Cardinals fan favorite.
"The Brewers are focused on improving the left side of their infield, either at shortstop or third base, with an impact bat," The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported Monday when discussing each team's trade deadline needs this summer. "They are among the teams who could be in play for the (Arizona) Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suárez, along with the (Colorado) Rockies’ Ryan McMahon and even the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause."
St. Louis worked tirelessly this past offseason to move Arenado. However, the 10-time Gold Glove defender's full no-trade clause restrictions limited the Cardinals' front office to a handful of teams to choose from when shopping his contract.
Due to Arenado's offensive regression over the past few seasons and the expensive remaining salary on his contract, it has been challenging for St. Louis to find a suitor with whom the 34-year-old would agree to be traded.
Considering that the Brewers are a low-market franchise, it seems unlikely that they would trade for Arenado, who's batting .241 with 25 extra-base hits including 10 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .680 OPS in 87 games played for the Cardinals this season.
Nonetheless, Milwaukee needs an upgrade at third base and landing Arenado -- one of the most talented third basemen of all-time -- would undoubtedly increase the Brewers' chances of remaining seated on the NL Central throne.
More MLB: Cardinals Insider Pours Cold Water On Chances Of Phillies Blockbuster Trade