Cardinals Called One Of Top Landing Spots For Young Ace In Deadline Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals have turned things around in a major way of late and people are starting to notice.
A few weeks ago the Cardinals were projected to be one of the biggest sellers in baseball ahead of the trade deadline this summer. This doesn't seem to be the case any longer. There still are about two months to go until the deadline, but the Cardinals are playing like a team that could add rather than subtract.
St. Louis is one of the hottest teams in baseball and will be busy over the next few months. It's unclear what they will do, but there is a chance they could end up buying. The Cardinals' rotation is in a better spot than it was last season but it could still use more depth with Steven Matz dealing with an injury.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together a list of the most likely landing spots for Miami Marlins ace Jesús Luzardo and had the Cardinals at No. 8.
"With Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson both signed to one-year deals and Steven Matz playing in the third season of a four-year deal, the Cardinals rotation will be in a state of flux once again this offseason," Reuter said. "They have clawed back to a .500 record and could hang around in the wild-card picture, and they have a lot of controllable MLB-ready pieces which is something the Marlins have prioritized in many of their recent trades."
This isn't the first time Luzardo has been linked to the Cardinals and likely won't be the last. St. Louis could use another starter and Luzardo could be an intriguing option because he would help not only this season but for the next two years as well.
Why not take a chance on a major deal?
More MLB: Cardinals Superstar Is 'Big Name' Who Could Be Dealt If St. Louis Struggles