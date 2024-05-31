Marlins Star 'Single Player Most Likely To Be Traded,' Cardinals Perfect Match
The St. Louis Cardinals appeared to be on a one-way track toward selling off key pieces at the upcoming Major League Baseball trade deadline after their second brutal start to the season in a row.
Unlike any point last season, however, St. Louis has ripped off 13 wins in a 16-game span to vault themselves back into the race. As it stands Thursday morning, the Cardinals are 27-27, tied for second in the National League Central and only a 1/2 game back of a wild card spot.
Should they remain in the race, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will be looking to buy at the deadline as opposed to shipping off star power.
In doing so, adding a controllable starting pitcher should be atop the team's wish list. Fortunately, the Miami Marlins are inclined to offer up exactly what St. Louis should be searching for.
"(Jesús) Luzardo to me is the single player most likely to be traded," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said on "Foul Territory" Wednesday. "The Marlins are going to keep going. They traded Luis Arráez, they are going to trade Luzardo as long as he stays healthy -- he had that little flare-up physically earlier -- but he's gone."
Luzardo has a 4.18 ERA, 50-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .226 batting average against and a 1.14 WHIP in 51 2/3 innings through nine starts this season. His 3.63 FIP appears to be closer to what his ERA will become by season's end due to his low BAA and walk rates paired with an above-average strikeout rate.
The 26-year-old is under team control through 2026 and would be a perfect addition to the Cardinals given his ability to help them win games in the present while stabilizing the rotation for years to come.
The Cardinals' future rotation outlook beyond Sonny Gray for the next two seasons is pretty bleak -- and even he is 34 years old. 37-year-old Lance Lynn and 36-year-old Kyle Gibson have club options next season and the back end of the rotation is a complete mess.
Adding Luzardo into the mix would aid the Cardinals' current quest for a postseason spot while locking in a frontline starter for the next 2 1/2 seasons. The Marlins asking price will be high but Mozeliak is in no position to scoff at a controllable high-end starter on the trade market.
