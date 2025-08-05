Cardinals Called Out For "Mostly Dull And Dry" Trade Deadline Moves
The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at the trade deadline, sending relievers Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton to contending teams. All three relievers were on expiring contracts.
That was all the Cardinals did at the trade deadline. They chose to hold onto other pieces that had a few years of club control left.
They did receive interest in JoJo Romero and several of their left-handed bats, but weren't blown away by the offers they received. The Athletic recently put out their latest power rankings and summed up each team's trade deadline.
St. Louis received a little criticism for playing it safe.
"Beyond the Ryan Helsley trade, the Cardinals have to be pleased that Steven Matz had perfect timing with his renaissance, saving his best season for his final year, when his contract was easier to trade away. But other than that, it was a mostly dry and dull sell-off, with most of the core remaining in place," Grant Brisbee wrote. "They weren’t going to make Chaim Bloom start from scratch next year, as he takes over for the departing John Mozeliak. So, it was a mini-sell. Fair enough."
The Cardinals might have been wise to trade away some of their other pieces that had years of team control. Perhaps those pieces could have brought back better returns, as they didn't receive much for Helsley or Maton.
At the very least though, St. Louis appears to have finally committed to a much-needed rebuild. We'll see where things stand at the end of 2025.
More MLB: Cardinals' Yohel Pozo Breaks Silence After Game-Winning Heroics