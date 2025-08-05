Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Called Out For "Mostly Dull And Dry" Trade Deadline Moves

The Cardinals didn't set the world on fire with their trade deadline moves.

Curt Bishop

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at the trade deadline, sending relievers Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton to contending teams. All three relievers were on expiring contracts.

That was all the Cardinals did at the trade deadline. They chose to hold onto other pieces that had a few years of club control left.

They did receive interest in JoJo Romero and several of their left-handed bats, but weren't blown away by the offers they received. The Athletic recently put out their latest power rankings and summed up each team's trade deadline.

St. Louis received a little criticism for playing it safe.

"Beyond the Ryan Helsley trade, the Cardinals have to be pleased that Steven Matz had perfect timing with his renaissance, saving his best season for his final year, when his contract was easier to trade away. But other than that, it was a mostly dry and dull sell-off, with most of the core remaining in place," Grant Brisbee wrote. "They weren’t going to make Chaim Bloom start from scratch next year, as he takes over for the departing John Mozeliak. So, it was a mini-sell. Fair enough."

The Cardinals might have been wise to trade away some of their other pieces that had years of team control. Perhaps those pieces could have brought back better returns, as they didn't receive much for Helsley or Maton.

At the very least though, St. Louis appears to have finally committed to a much-needed rebuild. We'll see where things stand at the end of 2025.

More MLB: Cardinals' Yohel Pozo Breaks Silence After Game-Winning Heroics

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News