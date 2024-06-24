Cardinals Called 'Potential Fit' To Land All-Star To Fill Biggest Need
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month.
St. Louis has been red-hot an now is two games above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2022 season. There are real reasons to have hope about this Cardinals club right now. St. Louis' rotation is in a significantly better place than it was last year, the bullpen as taken a major step forward, and the offense finally is starting to click.
The Cardinals aren't even at full strength yet and should have reinforcements back shortly with Willson Contreras and Tommy Edman nearing a return from injuries.
Things are looking up for the Cardinals and the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly is approaching. The Cardinals' hot streak couldn't have come at a better time and it seems like a guarantee that the club will look to add at this point.
One player the Cardinals are viewed as a "potential fit" for is Los Angeles Angels All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Anderson has rebounded from a down year with the Angels in 2023, posting a 2.48 ERA in his first 15 starts of 2024," Feinsand said. "He’s signed for $13 million this season and next, but given the need for rotation help around the league, the Angels figure to have suitors if they opt to move the southpaw. Anderson has been excellent of late, pitching to a 2.00 ERA in 45 innings over his past seven starts. Potential fits: (Houston Astros), Cardinals, (and) (Boston Red Sox)."
St. Louis has been mentioned as a fit for Anderson before and it isn't hard to see why. The Cardinals' rotation depth is being heavily tested and it could use another hurler. Anderson won't be as expensive as some of the other players on the trade block, but he does have a 2.48 ERA in 15 starts this season.
He immediately would bolster the Cardinals' rotation and give them a better shot down the stretch as they look to get back to the postseason.
