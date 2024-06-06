Inside The Cardinals

Angels All-Star Could Be Underrated Trade Option This Summer For Cardinals

Could the Cardinals target the underrated Angels starter this summer?

Jun 3, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) throws in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals have started to show flashes of a team that could compete for a postseason spot but at least one or two additions seem like a necessity.

St. Louis has started to turn things around lately and currently is just a 1/2 game back from a National League Wild Card spot. The Cardinals have talent throughout the roster, but injuries have significantly depleted the club this year.

The Cardinals' offense has struggled this year and could use a boost around the trade deadline but adding another starting pitcher also could make sense. If the Cardinals do decide to add, one player who could make some sense is Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Anderson.

Anderson has been stellar so far this season and was mentioned as the 13th-best player who could be available at the deadline by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.

"This was the toughest player to rank because goodness only knows what version of Anderson you'll end up getting," Miller said. "He was an All-Star two years ago, ending that season with a 2.57 ERA. However, that came out of nowhere after five straight seasons north of 4.30, and it was followed by a brutal 5.43 ERA in 2023. And his current 4.56 FIP suggests the 2.37 ERA isn't long for this world. Nevertheless, he has been one of the only bright spots for the Angels, and that $13M salary for next season is a steal if he ends up being a viable No. 3 starter for a contender."

Anderson arguably is having the best season of his career but he hasn't gotten much fanfare. He has a 2.37 ERA and 50-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 starts so far this season. Anderson was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 and is under contract for the 2025 campaign as well.

He is the type of player St. Louis could bring in to help down the stretch this season but also help out next year, as well.

