Cardinals Phenom Not Expected To Be Traded Despite Rumors Saying Otherwise
The St. Louis Cardinals have been in a plethora of rumors lately as the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline gets closer.
St. Louis has been one of the best teams in baseball over the last six weeks and now is expected to add at the trade deadline. It has been said that the Cardinals could use help specifically in the starting rotation.
The Cardinals will be busy over the next three weeks and some have even speculated that the club could consider trading young phenom Jordan Walker at the deadline to bolster the rotation.
While this is the case, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal stated that he doesn't expect a trade to happen involving Walker.
"I know it's going to be a topic of discussion, but Jordan Walker is in Triple-A right now not really hitting all that well," Rosenthal said. "They're trying to make some adjustments for him and he's trying to get to a point where he is a better player than he has been.
"He has all the promise in the world but you would be trading him at a low point, you'd be selling low. We all know the Cardinals have been burned trading outfielders over the years one after another...I'm not sure they want to make that move with Jordan Walker just yet.
Walker was the Cardinals' top prospect and had a strong rookie season last year when he slashed .276/.342/.445 with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs. He struggled in 20 games to kick off the campaign and has been in the minors ever since.
Walker has plenty of potential and although he has been mentioned as a trade candidate, it would be shocking to see him get moved.
